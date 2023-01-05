Salvation Army Receives $10,000 Grant From Meijer

Grant funding will help provide emergency housing services to those in need in Livingston County.



With only days before Christmas, the Salvation Army of Livingston County says it received a pleasant surprise from Meijer’s Community Grant program of $10,000.



With the help of the Livingston County United Way, the Salvation Army’s Social Services Director Marlena Poff was made aware of the program and encouraged by the Brighton Meijer Store to apply for the grant to help supplement emergency housing funds for this winter.



With The Severe Weather Network closing its doors, the Salvation Army is anticipating an increase in funds will be needed to house homeless residents in Livingston County this winter. Thanks to Meijer, officials say they’ll be able to do just that with their generous gift.



