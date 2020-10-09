Salvation Army To Host Fall Charity Ride & Drive Saturday

October 9, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Salvation Army of Livingston County is hosting a fall charity ride and drive event this weekend.



Officials say 2020 has brought many new challenges to everyone from individuals and families to small business owners and corporations and the local Corps was not left out. The Salvation Army jumped into action early March to figure out how to continue to help those in need while being safe at the same time.



Officials say their ability to pivot ensured that thousands of Livingston County families continued to receive food and other needed services throughout the pandemic. However, with those added services followed additional expenses. With most in person events canceled this year, The Salvation Army needed to come up with another way to fundraise as one of their larger fundraisers, The Great Pumpkin Car Show, could not be held safely. Thus, the Fall Charity Ride and Drive was created and will take place this Saturday.



Lt. Robert Leach says the event will not only help the Corps raise needed funds but will also keep participants and volunteers safe. The Ride and Drive will start at The Salvation Army’s Toy Shop located at 3600 E. Grand River in Howell. Riders and drivers will then take a scenic ride to three different stops where participants will have the opportunity to join in on the Poker Run Game. The ride ends at the Hell Saloon with an engine cooling break from 2pm-4pm that will include the opportunity for food and fun.



More information about registration and volunteer opportunities can be found in the attached press release.