Salvation Army Looking To Purchase Old Humane Society Building

March 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Salvation Army of Livingston County is looking to make a move to better serve the community.



The local Corps is in the process of purchasing the old Humane Society building on Dorr Road in Genoa Township as a philanthropic or non-profit center to assist individuals with social needs. The proposal includes community outreach services and an accessory church.



Lieutenants Robert and Stephanie Leach and various officials involved with the project were in attendance at Monday night’s meeting of the Township Board - which approved a special use permit, environmental impact assessment, and site plan for the project. The approvals were needed before any sale can be completed.



As part of conditions, a septic tank on site must be removed. That was required due to the previous use involving animals but is no longer needed as there is already a connection to sanitary sewer. There will also be some changes made with the location of a proposed pathway and connecting sidewalk along Dorr Road.



Some things specified for the new building in the site plan application include the Corps Community Center; food, shelter and rental assistance; Pathways of Hope program, clothing/household item vouchers; feeding programs; social se4rvices; holiday programs and assistance; winter clothing; and community programs targeting youth, teens, families, and older adults.



Lieutenant Robert Leach told WHMI their current 503 Lake Street location in the City of Howell is small and past its useful life. He said the building served probably its time a while ago and they’ve outgrown it. Leach said the current building has not allowed them to grow or do new things and they’re hoping with the new space to move forward and do more to better fit the needs of Livingston County. Leach said the plan is to sell it and then put those funds into renovations at the new building, which they’re hoping to close on soon.



Leach said the new building will need some work but is in very good condition and has a new roof, so it will be more of converting the inside from kennels and a veterinary clinic to fit their needs. He said there will also be more parking and they’re hoping to have a commercial kitchen to do more of a variety of feeding programs.



Leach noted the current facility was purchased as a five-year temporary building almost 40 years ago so it’s been long time coming to move – adding the building is fine, it’s just small and getting old and they want to better meet the needs of Livingston County.



The Salvation Army had earlier purchased property and a building on Grand River next to the Speedway gas station in Howell in 2015. Leach said they were hoping to renovate that but it cost more than planned so they had to come up with a new plan and are in the process of selling it with a goal to get everything consolidated into one building.