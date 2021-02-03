Salvation Army Of Livingston County Meets Fundraising Goal

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Salvation Army of Livingston County was able to meet its Christmas campaign fundraising goal thanks to the generosity of the community.



Officials say the 2020 bell ringing season was full of challenges that included fewer kettle locations, minimal volunteers, and many more. COVID-19 brought on its own challenges from ensuring everyone was safe to volunteers getting sick and having to cancel - all of which worried the Salvation Army of Livingston County. Reaching into January, the local Corps still had not met their goal of $385,000. However, Lt. Rob Leach says they kept the faith that things would work out and they did, saying the season blessed them with many generous donors and several record-breaking weekends.



The local Corps was able to raise 100% of its goal before January 31st - the end date for the Christmas fundraising season. Lt. Leach said he’s deeply moved by the people in this community continually showing their support for others in Livingston County. He says that generosity gives hope to those who are struggling - especially during these trying times. Leach says this Christmas had an Army and that Army is the people of Livingston County who wanted to ensure friends, neighbors, and family were taken care of this holiday season and into the next year. He thanked everyone for rescuing Christmas this year and said the local Corps is excited to see what 2021 will bring.



For more information on programs, events, and opportunities with The Salvation Army of Livingston County contact the local corps at 517-546-4750 or visit the provided web link.