Livingston County Salvation Army Extends Coats For Coats

January 20, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With the expected La Nina and colder, snowier weather; The Salvation Army of Livingston County has decided to continue providing coats for families and others in need.



Typically the Coats for Kids giveaway runs October through December in partnership with WHMI. However, with the predicted weather pattern, the Salvation Army wants to ensure that all families were able to obtain winter coats and other needed winter clothing items. The Corps building will be open for individuals and families in need of a warm coat for the remainder of the winter. Coats will be available through March during normal office hours, Monday through Friday 9am-12pm and 1pm-4pm. The office is located at 503 Lake Street in Howell.



Officials say those in need of coats do not need to call or make an appointment. However, they should note that due to the current pandemic only one person per household may come into the building and a limited total number of people will be allowed in the building at one time.



Officials say at this time, the Salvation Army is not in need of coat donations as the community has been extremely generous this year. However, monetary donations to assist with other needs including the pantry are requested.



Monetary donations may be brought in to: The Salvation Army; 503 Lake Street; Howell, MI 48843; sent to The Salvation Army P.O. Box 647, Howell, MI 48844 or visit us on the web to donate at www.salvationarmylivingston.org.