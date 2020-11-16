Salvation Army To Host Annual Blessing Of The Bells

November 16, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Salvation Army of Livingston County is getting ready to kick off the Red Kettle season with its annual Blessing of the Bells this Friday.



The Salvation Army will host a virtual ceremony this year due to COVID-19 to bless the bells that will be used through the upcoming Christmas season. Each year, the Salvation Army of Livingston County says a blessing over the bells that the men, women and children use to help raise awareness and much needed monetary donations. The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year.



Corps Officers Lieutenants Robert and Stephanie Leach will join with others in praying over the bells for those who will ring them, those who will hear them and those who will donate. The community is invited to attend. Robert Leach tells WHMI they’ll explain the community need and how the Corps will work to meet those needs, announce the Christmas Campaign goal and then bless the bells to get ready for the start of their fundraising season on Saturday, November 21st.



In adding to the blessing and announcement of the Christmas goal, a tree will be lit that will show progress throughout the Christmas season. The virtual event will start at noon on Friday and be streamed live on the Salvation Army of Livingston County’s Facebook page. That link is provided.