Local Salvation Army Hosting Holiday Assistance Sign-Ups

October 15, 2024

Livingston County residents in need of holiday assistance can apply today and tomorrow.



The Salvation Army of Livingston County is hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance sign-ups on Tuesday, October 15th and Wednesday, October 16th from 10am to 7pm at the local Corps located at 503 Lake Street in Howell. Due to limited space in the building, children should be left at home.



Those seeking assistance must provide two forms of residency (lease, current utility bill, DHHS paperwork, etc), and proof of everyone in a household (ID, Birth certificate, etc.).



Lieutenant Robert Leach told WHMI they can help with children in the home under age 18 who might need some help with putting toys under the tree and providing Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. Individuals who might be struggling to put food on the table or finding it a little tough can sign up for Thanksgiving and Christmas meal boxes to help this season.



Leach said they are definitely finding an increased need with food, noting prices at supermarkets and inflation is hitting everybody hard. He said there are people in need and people are hurting; and many just don’t have the spare cash they may have had in years gone by.



Leach said they are expecting the next couple of days for sign-ups to be really busy. For those who can’t make it to either, there will be another opportunity on November 12th and 13th. However, the earlier sing-ups this week guarantees a Thanksgiving meal box, which are limited.



Looking ahead to the upcoming holiday season, the local Corps is also putting out the call for volunteer bell ringers, as well as others for its Adopt-A-Family program.

More information about the assistance sign-ups is available in the event section of our website, WHMI.com.