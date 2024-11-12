Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Sign-Ups

November 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Today and tomorrow mark the final days for those who might be struggling to sign up for Christmas assistance through the Salvation Army of Livingston County.



Christmas assistance sign-ups for Livingston County residents take place from 10am to 7pm at the Corps’ 503 Lake Street location in the City of Howell.



Requirements can be found in the provided link and officials ask that children do not attend due to limited space in the building.



Lieutenant Robert Leach told WHMI they are currently looking for volunteer bell ringers with Red Kettle season right around the corner. He said at the end of November, people will start to see the familiar red kettles and bells ringing out at the usual locations. Leach said those who don’t mind standing outside for a couple of hours and wishing people Merry Christmas are encouraged to sign up.



Leach stressed it’s a very important time for them, and the more volunteers out ringing bells, the more successful the season. He noted the campaign is their largest fundraiser of the year and accounts for one-third of their budget. All funds stay in Livingston County and support local programs for those most in need.



The Salvation Army is also looking for those who are able to take part in its Adopt-A-Family and Angel Tree Tag programs. Adopt-a-Family anonymously pairs a family in need with donors in the community while Angel Tree Tags provide gifts for children.



More information about the programs is also available in the events section, to the right of our webpage.