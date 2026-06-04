Salvation Army "Lassies" Celebrated on National Donut Day

June 4, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Salvation Army of Livingston County is giving away free donuts Friday, which is National Donut Day. Development Director Nicole Moor on Thursday brought some tasty treats from Howell’s Dough Creations to WHMI’s Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



She explained how during World War I, the Salvation Army was the only non-military organization allowed on the frontlines in France. Women called “Donut Lassies,” made donuts for frontline soldiers.



“When that over, they brought them to Chicago and they took off. So, we’re king of responsible for bringing donuts in the U.S.,” she said.



In 1938, the first-ever National Donut Day was celebrated in Chicago, and the history of The Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies was officially immortalized, according to its website.



Livingston County Salvation Army will be giving away free donuts from 8 am until 11:30 am Friday morning outside the Historic Courthouse in downtown Howell.



Moor’s entire interview with WHMI’s Morning Drive is linked below.



Photos courtesy of SalvationArmyUSA.