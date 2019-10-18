Salvation Army Hosting Sign-Up Events For Holiday Assistance

The Salvation Army of Livingston County is hosting sign-up events for holiday assistance today and tomorrow.



The Salvation Army brings hope and joy to hundreds of families each Thanksgiving and Christmas. This season, the local Corps is again looking to ease financial worries for families throughout Livingston County by providing help with food, gifts and toys. A total of four sign-up events are being offered. The first is today from noon to 7pm and then this Saturday from 10am to 3pm. Two more will be held next month on Friday, November 8th from noon to 7pm and then again on Saturday, November 9th from 10am to 3pm. All of the sign-up events will be held at the Salvation Army’s location at 3600 East Grand River in Howell.



More information about applying for assistance, what to bring or volunteering can be found in the attached press release. (JM)