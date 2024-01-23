The Salvation Army Still Working On Christmas Campaign Goal

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Salvation Army of Livingston County is still working on its Christmas Campaign goal.



The campaign is its largest fund-raising effort each year and donations support year-round programs. The fundraising goal for the 2023 season is $400,000 - to be raised from November 1st through January 31st. To date, the campaign has not yet hit its goal and as of Monday, the local Corps still needs to raise $140,179.56.



The Christmas fundraiser helps the Salvation Army provide services such as shelter and utility assistance. It also helps with Pathway of Hope; a program that mentors, councils and educates families along with providing connections to resources and services putting them on the path to regain self-sufficiency.



Development Director Nicole Moor says as they move forward with their plans for the new Corps Community Center, the funds will allow them to expand services to help those in need. She said they want to meet people’s needs to their fullest as they see their needs grow in our community.



With only 10 days remaining, The Salvation Army is reaching out to the community for help and donations can still be made in several ways.



-Online at www.SalvationArmyLivingston.org

-Via US mail – P.O. Box 647, Howell MI 48844

-Dropped off at the Corps - 503 Lake Street, Howell MI 48844



Monetary donations may be brought in to: The Salvation Army; 503 Lake Street; Howell, MI 48844 during business hours Monday- Friday 9am to 4pm.



To learn more about what The Salvation Army of Livingston County does please visit www.SalvationArmyLivingston.org or call Nicole Moor at 517-295-4342.