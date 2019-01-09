Salvation Army Christmas Campaign Is Still Short Of Goal

January 9, 2019

Christmas has passed, but the Salvation Army of Livingston County still needs help reaching their goal.



The Christmas Campaign is the Salvation Army of Livingston County’s largest fundraiser each year. With roughly 3 weeks left in the drive, however, the local Corps is still more than $100,000 short of their $385,000 goal. Money donated between November 1st and January 31st helps the Salvation Army fund services like shelter and utility assistance for those in need. It also benefits the Pathway to Hope program that mentors, councils, and educates families while providing them connections and resources that will help them become self-sufficient.



Due to national agreements, the annual bell-ringing that occurs outside of businesses during the Christmas season was delayed 2 and half weeks this past year. Major Prezza Morrison said that delayed start cost them between $30,000 to $40,000 and has made a “huge impact” on their overall budget. If their goal isn’t hit, Morrison said they may not have the funds to be able to help people as far as they’d like.



Monetary donations can be brought in to the Corps office at 503 Lake Street in Howell, or mailed to P.O. Box 647, Howell, MI 48844. They can also be made online at www.SalvationArmyLivingston.org, or by texting HopeLC to 41444. (MK)