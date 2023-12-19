Salvation Army Seeks Help With Christmas Campaign

December 19, 2023







The Salvation Army of Livingston County’s Red Kettle season is coming to a close and community support is still needed.



The Christmas Campaign is the local Corps' largest fundraising effort each year with donations supporting year-round programs.



The fundraising goal for the 2023 season is $400,000, to be raised from November 1st through January 31st. As of Monday, the campaign has raised over $149,143.67 – or around 38% of the ultimate goal.



As bell ringing continues over the next week before Christmas, the Salvation Army says it is faithful that the generous community will continue to extend its giving to ensure the needs of others will be met in 2024.



The funds raised during the two months are said to be vitally important to the Army as they head into 2024. Money raised during the campaign helps the Army serve thousands of Livingston County people in need each year through a wide array of programs including energy assistance to help keep heat and lights on, shelter for the homeless, rental assistance, food for the hungry, mentoring, and programs for youth among others.



Donations can be mailed directly to P.O. Box 647, Howell MI 48844, or dropped off at the local corps at 503 Lake Street in Howell. Donations can also be made online at www.SalvationArmyLivingston.org. A link is provided.



Individuals can also visit that site to start a Virtual Bell Ringing campaign to help. The Army says virtual ringers that raise $100-$500 will earn some swag.