Salvation Army Of Livingston County To Host Annual Meeting

March 11, 2019

The Salvation Army of Livingston County is poised to hold its annual meeting later this month.



The theme of this year’s Annual Meeting is all about community partnerships and working together to make a difference. Livingston County United Way Director Nancy Rosso will be the special guest speaker. Also during the meeting, officials will acknowledge the efforts of volunteers during the past holiday season and those who have contributed many volunteer hours over the past year. The event is free and open to all community members. It will feature breakfast, fellowship and the recognitions. The Annual Meeting will take place at 7:30am on Thursday, March 21st at the 3600 East Grand River location in Howell.



Those interested in attending should RSVP with the Salvation Army of Livingston County at 517-546-4750 or adertian@usc.salvationarmy.org. A flyer is attached. (JM)