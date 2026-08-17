Salute to Summer Bash to Celebrate Local Veterans

August 17, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Salute to Summer Bash, celebrating local veterans, is scheduled later this month in Brighton.



“We’re starting off with some fun stuff outside. We’re going to have a big tent. We’re going to have music bingo, a DJ beach party. There’s going to be a beach costume contest and limbo contest,” said Gary Spisz with local non-profit Friends of the Vets, which works alongside American Legion Auxiliary Unit 235.



“We placed heaters in the middle of winter when they couldn’t afford it. We’ve replaced roofs. We’ve got a program we’re starting out for the elderly vets that we have, basically, a ramp leasing. We go put a ramp in at your house, and it’s yours until you don’t need it anymore.”



The Salute to Summer Bash is Saturday, August 29 at Brighton’s American Spirit Centre. General admission is $20.



“There is a cornhole tournament from 5 pm to 7 pm, so that’s an extra $10 buy in if you’re interested in being there for that,” Spisz added.



More information is linked below.