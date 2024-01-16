Car Trapped In Pile After Salt Truck Spill

January 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A car got stuck in a pile of road salt after a salt truck took a spill in Ann Arbor this morning.



The salt truck was traveling north on Pontiac Trail near Bristol Ridge Drive when the tailgate broke and opened suddenly - spilling salt all over the road.



A vehicle driven by a 21-year-old Ann Arbor resident hit the pile and got stuck.



The car was towed but no injuries were involved.



Police reminded motorists to always allow plenty of space when driving behind a snowplow or salt truck.



Photos: City of Ann Arbor Police Facebook.