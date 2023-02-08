Salt Truck Crashes In Genoa Township

February 8, 2023

April O'Neil



A salt truck, owned by the Livingston County Road Commission, crashed into another vehicle Tuesday morning on Challis Road in Genoa Township.



According to the Livingston County Sherriff’s Office, the driver of the truck lost control while attempting to navigate a curve on Challis Road near Bauer Road. The truck crossed the median and hit a 2021 Toyota Tacoma containing a 37-year-old Brighton resident and a 3-year-old passenger.



The driver of the Tacoma was taken to U of M Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the child was properly restrained and uninjured.



Deputies closed the roadway for nearly an hour to conduct an investigation and clean up. Police and emergency personnel responded to a high volume of traffic accidents throughout the morning due to icy road conditions in the Brighton, Hartland, and Howell areas.