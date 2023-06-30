Woman Who Tried To Rob Her Mother To Undergo State Testing

A Hamburg Township woman who tried to rob her mother in the drive-thru lane of a bank in the Village of Pinckney will undergo state testing to determine if she’s competent to stand trial.



35-year-old Sally Sharp was arraigned earlier this month on three felony charges; armed robbery, felonious assault, and interfering with electronic communications.



A probable cause conference was held in 53rd District Court this week. Orders were filed for both competency and criminal responsibility evaluations. A review hearing is scheduled in September.



Pinckney Police were called out June 13th after bank employees reported that an older female in the drive-thru lane passed a note that read “Help me Call 911.” Police located the vehicle and Sharp was placed under arrest. Her mother was not harmed during the incident, which began in Hamburg Township at the victim’s residence.



Pinckney Police Chief Jeffrey Garrison stated without the help of an astute bank staff, the incident could have ended much worse.



Sharp remains held on a $250,000 cash bond. Records show past criminal charges for larceny, domestic violence, child abuse, possession of methamphetamine, and controlled substance use.