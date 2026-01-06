Saline Man Killed In Snowmobile Crash

January 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Saline man was killed over the New Year’s holiday weekend while snowmobiling up north.



Michigan State Police report it happened in Mackinac County around 1pm on Saturday, January 3rd.



Troopers from the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post responded to a report of a snowmobile crash on Bay City Lake Road near Trail 47 in Clark Township.



The preliminary investigation found the snowmobile was traveling on Trail 47 when the driver hit a bump in the trail and was ejected from the snowmobile.



Police said emergency medical aid was administered, however, was unsuccessful.



The driver of the snowmobile, a 61-year-old Saline man, passed away due to the injuries sustained in the crash.



Drugs or alcohol do not appear to have contributed to the crash.



Lt. Ben Eckola, MSP Eighth District Public Information Officer, said “We extend our condolences to the family and loved ones”.



MSP was assisted by Clark Township EMS, Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office, and the DNR.