Salem Twp. Man Killed In Lyon Township Crash

March 8, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 24-year-old resident of Salem Township was killed when he lost control of his car on Nine Mile Road near Currie Road at about 5:45 Sunday afternoon. The 2005 Subaru Impreza was eastbound on Nine Mile at the time. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck a mailbox and four trees. The Lyon Township Fire Department extricated the driver from the vehicle. He was taken to Ascension Providence Park Hospital in Novi, where he died from his injuries. The driver was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol did not appear to be involved in the crash, police said, but speed "does appear to be a factor." The crash remains under investigation. The Crash Reconstruction Unit assisted deputies from the Lyon Township substation.