Salem Twp. Landfill Operator Seeks Permits To Release Leachate

July 7, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A proposal to release materials generated from a Salem Township landfill has drawn opposition from residents concerned it could end up contaminating a nearby creek.



Advanced Disposal Services (ADS) has submitted a pair of permit applications to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to perform onsite treatment and discharge of what is called leachate from its Arbor Hills landfill into a tributary that leads to Johnson Creek. Landfill leachate usually contains both dissolved and suspended material that percolates via precipitation through waste deposited in a landfill. HometownLife.com reports a Northville-based environmental watchdog group, The Conservancy Initiative (TCI), learned about the permits after filing Freedom of Information Act requests. Citing Advanced Disposal Services’ history of numerous odor violations, the head of The Conservancy Initiative said he was skeptical the company would comply with requirements to properly treat the material.



In a statement to Hometown Life, ADS said they are, “continuing to make investments in the landfill to ensure operational and environmental performance," and that, “Any water returned to the environment will be required to meet strict water quality standards set by regulators."



TCI has told its members that the plans to discharge the leachate are "strictly cost-savings initiatives that run contrary to sustainability efforts." The group expects a public comment period and a public hearing before the permits can be issued.



Picture - Google Street View