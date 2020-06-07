Salem-South Lyon District Library Re-Opening

June 7, 2020

By Mike Kruzman /news@whmi.com



The Salem-South Lyon District Library is opening up again on Monday. An email from Library Director Donna Olson says that Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Orders 2020-110 and 2020-97 allows the library to do so in limited capacity. In an effort to keep staff and library patrons safe, contactless curbside delivery will be offered. People with holds and items reserved for them will be receiving a phone call to schedule a time for pick up. Along with checking out books, other curbside services being offered are fax, scans, printing, and tax forms and instructions. Residents needing the library’s printing services are being asked to visit their website to submit a print job that they will release for you and bring to your vehicle, or install the PrinterOn app from your app store to submit print jobs from your mobile device.



The library is expecting a high demand for their available services, and is therefore asking that everyone arrives at their scheduled pick up time to ensure prompt, accurate, safe service for all. Those who need to schedule a pick up can do so by calling the library at 248-437-6431. For updates and additional information, visit their website, www.ssldl.info .