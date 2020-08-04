Library Hosts Virtual Events For Parents On Schooling Options

August 4, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A local library is offering a pair of virtual presentations next week centered on schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Salem-South Lyon District Library is offering two informational sessions for parents still weighing the options for school instruction for their children. The first features representatives from the Michigan Department of Education on Tuesday, August 11th to answer questions and provide information about homeschooling and supplemental instruction options. Those interested can sign up through the Library’s calendar to attend through Zoom or participate in real-time through the Library’s Facebook page.



The next event hosted by the library focuses on how to keep children safe with so much of the world taking place online. On Wednesday, August 12th, Robin Batten, cyber safety manager for Washtenaw Area Council for Children will cover things parents and caregivers should know about monitoring and maintaining their safety in a digital environment. That will also take place through Zoom and registration is required through the Library’s online calendar. Amelia Yunker is head of Adult Services at the Library and says both are very timely and time-sensitive topics right now. She says they’re hoping to provide information and resources that will help parents make a decision for their child based on their individual circumstances. Both events will be recorded and made available for future viewing through the Library’s webpage and the Community Television Channel.



Any questions about the programs can be answered by visiting the library or by calling (248) 437-6431.