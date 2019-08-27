Garden Grinches Steal Plants From Salem-South Lyon District Library

August 27, 2019

There appears to be a Grinch of the garden variety in the South Lyon community.



A man and a woman were caught on surveillance video searching gardens at the Salem-South Lyon District Library with flashlights and buckets and stealing plants from the volunteer maintained gardens supported by the Friends of the Library. The incident happened around 10:30pm Sunday, August 18th and the two suspects pulled up some plants while digging up others. Jeanette Benson manages the library’s volunteer gardeners and told the South Lyon Herald that the two are said to be very particular about what plants they take. She says they prefer perennials and shrubs. Benson noted volunteers put their time, energy and emotions into the various garden plots – estimating around 500 hours of volunteer time and $4,000 from the Friends of the Library for plants and supplies.



Similar incidents have happened at the Salem-South Lyon District Library before and this marks the second consecutive year that thieves have stolen plants from the gardens. Similar incidents happened on July 25th and July 31st in 2018. Some plants have been replaced but not others because the right match can’t be found. White coneflower and some groundcover were stolen this year. Michigan State Police are investigating. Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspects should contact Trooper Jonathan Meyer. Facebook photos. (JM)