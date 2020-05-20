Library Offers Virtual COVID-19 Financial Presentations Tonight

May 20, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local library is providing two virtual financial programs related to COVID-19 tonight.



The Salem-South Lyon District Library begins a series of informational presentations today. The first, scheduled for 6:30pm, will cover PPP Loans and what you need to know and the keep in order to apply for aid. The second, scheduled for 7:30pm, covers the CARES Act and Emergency Paid Leave Act of 2020 and how they might affect people. Both will be run by a financial advisor and can be attended by either watching the Facebook Livestream or through Zoom after registering through the Library’s webpage. Participants can also call in to listen to the presentations, and recordings will be made available for future watching on the South Lyon Community Television Channel and the Library’s website. Other speakers being scheduled include local experts and nationally known authors. Officials say this is one example of how the Salem- South Lyon District Library is pivoting to continue to provide service to patrons. While the building has been inaccessible to the public, staff has been working behind the scenes since March 15th to remotely provide information and entertainment. As the stay-at-home order was extended, officials say their imaginations were likewise stretched and extra content has been added to the library’s webpage and Facebook presence (www.facebook.com/ssldl). AS link to the website is provided.



Meanwhile, the library’s Annual Summer Reading program is migrating to a digital format, with activities and virtual services being scheduled throughout the summer for all ages. While the program doesn’t start until June 7th, staff has been adding digital content for months. The Library’s Facebook page is being continuously updated with activities and events that allow you to participate from the comfort of your home. Children can watch staff members read aloud story times. Book recommendations for all ages are added regularly, alongside learning resources for students trying to home school. There are instructional videos on how to download and navigate the apps and websites that provide digital access to books, movies, music, and more. DIY crafts are being demonstrated with adaptable resources.



Head of Adult Services Amelia Yunker said “Our vision statement of “Imagine the Possibilities” has never been more applicable than at this time.” A series of homesteading topics was born, with instructions on composting, cooking with food scraps, and bread baking to name a few. A new Armchair Travel series recommends sites where you can navigate a virtual tour of a country or city. One-on-one assistance for both veteran’s benefits and genealogy research, book discussions, English as a Second Language classes, and Podcast Brunch Club, a conversation group revolving around a curated, thematic list of podcasts, are all being offered through alternative means.



Library Director Donna Olson said they’re creating a new normal in a recent report to the Library’s Board of Trustees, also meeting online. She said “Our very talented staff is working from home and creating virtual content for our community. We are offering more downloadable content and issuing library cards over the phone. This is a good opportunity to adapt how we do business.”