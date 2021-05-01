Library Talk To Feature Local Author & Comic Book Historian

April 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local author and top comic book historian will be featured as part of an upcoming virtual presentation hosted by an area library.



The Salem-South Lyon District Library will virtually host Author Ken Quattro of Saline on Monday, May 3rd at 7pm. His latest book, Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books, is said to pull back the curtain and share stories of the individuals who broke into a world formerly occupied only by white artists.



Organizers say attendees will be able to hear behind-the-scenes stories of the comic book industry's black contributors, including a descendent of one of George Washington's slaves, a former prisoner of Sing Sing, and Harlem Renaissance artists.



Registration information can be found through the provided link and in the attached press release.