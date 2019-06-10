South Lyon Celebrates Summer Of Space

June 10, 2019

The Salem-South Lyon Library is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a summer of space-filled events.



In recognition of the historic 1969 Apollo moon landing mission, the library is working with the City of South Lyon and national partners to bring residents and visitors a chance to see space like never before. This summer, 30 images will be posted between the Salem-South Lyon Library and the Center for Active Adults showcasing planetary exploration, the solar system, and the search for life. Library Head of Adult Services, Amelia Yunker, said these images will be on 6 foot stands, spanning roughly 4 feet in width, in 15 different locations. A map of locations will be available at the library, City Hall, and at local businesses. This exhibit is on loan from the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and NASA’s Universe of Learning.



On July 1st, the library will show an advanced preview of a new documentary coming to PBS. Chasing the Moon chronicles the space race from its earliest beginnings, to the moon landing, and beyond. There are two show times, and registration for this event is required. On the anniversary of the landing, the library is hosting a gentleman who worked at the Kennedy Space Center and will share oral histories from those involved in the Apollo mission. Other events scheduled include a demonstration on how to properly use a telescope, and an airing of Orsen Welles’ broadcast of The War of the Worlds. The broadcast will be accompanied by an expert on it who will discuss the impact it had on the country at the time of the airing and moving forward.



For more information and a complete list of summer activities for the whole family, contact the library by phone at (248) 437-6431, or visit their website, www.ssldl.info. (MK)