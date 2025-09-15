Closure On Pontiac Trail In Salem Township This Week

September 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More culvert work in Salem Township this week.



Pontiac Trail will be closed between North Territorial and 6 Mile for a culvert replacement.



The work started Monday and is expected to take approximately 5 days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises the road will be closed to all thru-traffic.



Access will be maintained only for residents and property owners who live, work, or own property within the closure limits.