Closure On Pontiac Trail In Salem Township This Week
September 15, 2025
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
More culvert work in Salem Township this week.
Pontiac Trail will be closed between North Territorial and 6 Mile for a culvert replacement.
The work started Monday and is expected to take approximately 5 days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.
The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises the road will be closed to all thru-traffic.
Access will be maintained only for residents and property owners who live, work, or own property within the closure limits.