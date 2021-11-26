7 Mile Road To Close For Two Weeks In Salem Township

November 26, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An emergency culvert replacement will force a road closure in Salem Township for a couple of weeks starting Monday.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that 7 Mile Road will be closed between Chubb Road and Napier Road to replace a crossroad culvert on an emergency basis. 7 Mile will be closed to all thru-traffic.



The Road Commission says it will maintain access only for residents and property owners who live, work or own property within the closure limits but no traffic will able to travel over the culvert during replacement.



The road improvement is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete. All dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



A link to the detour map is provided.