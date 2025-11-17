Road Closures Extended In Salem Township

November 17, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some road closures have been extended out in Salem Township as part of an ongoing construction project.



Salem Township has extended the closure of 6 Mile between Currie Road and Chubb Road by three weeks. It’s part of a storm drain reconstruction project. The work began on September 9th and is now expected to take approximately 12 weeks to complete. That section of 6 Mile will be closed to all thru-traffic. Access will be maintained only for residents and property owners who live, work or own property within the closure limits.



Salem Township has also extended the closure of Dickerson Road between South Street and 6 Mile by three weeks for permit storm sewer work. That work began on September 15th and is now expected to take a total of approximately eleven weeks to complete. The road will be closed to all-thru traffic.



All dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.