Sail Over to Suburban Collection Showplace for the Novi Boat Show This Weekend

March 14, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Novi Boat Show is reminding everyone that summer will be here soon.



The event kicked off Thursday and runs until Sunday at the Suburban Collection Showplace.



Along with vendors selling boats and watersports equipment, there will also be boating safety courses, a sustainability exhibit and the Michigan “Boatique,” which features “unique nautical goods.” Pre-registration is required for the boater safety class.



The Kids Zone will have an inflatable wave slide, take-home crafts, lawn games and more. Kids will also get to do the “Moana Boat Photo Op and meet the real Island Princess” during the weekend.



The Boat Show runs from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.



Tickets are $12 for adults and children 12 and under get in free with an adult.



Tickets and more information can be found at the link below.



(photo credit: Boat Michigan)