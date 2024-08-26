SAGE Holds Peace, Love Rally to Combat Recent 'Hate' Gatherings

August 26, 2024

Nik Rajkovic/Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Another rally in downtown Howell Sunday, but this one promoting love. The group SAGE -- or Stand Against Extremism Livingston County -- organized the event on the courthouse lawn, which drew dozens of supporters.



"When the Nazis showed up a few weeks ago here, and then in Brighton, that sent a message that we need to continue to be active," said Patricia Wood.



"We need to continue to show that this is a community that is diverse and growing in diversity, and we're not going to accept hate here at all."



Contrary to reports the recent 'hate rallies' involved outsiders, SAGE argues there is at least one local member, actively recruiting here in Livingston County.



"They're doing it for a reason. All of their banners had their websites on it. They're trying to get new recruits," said another SAGE member.



"They know there were ties to this town historically with Robert Miles. So, they're trying to re-energize some of that groundwork from a while ago, but is still lurking around."



Miles, a former KKK Grand Dragon, died in 1992. SAGE argues he taught his hate for decades, and it is still revealing itself today.