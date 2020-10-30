Vehicle & Pedestrian Safety Urged This Halloween Weekend

October 30, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





When it comes to impaired driving – officials say Halloween can turn roads into a horror fest.



The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is urging safety this holiday weekend. Communication Manager Kendall Wingrove says Halloween is a very important time to be mindful of traffic safety and not only should drivers be safe but there should also be concern for pedestrians. He tells WHMI not only is it a holiday weekend but also the end of Daylight Saving Time so people need to be extra cautions for both motorists and pedestrians.



October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and Wingrove says in Michigan, nearly 150 pedestrians die every year in traffic related crashes. He says when you combine Halloween, the end of Daylight Saving Time and all of the other celebrations that take place on any typical weekend; they just want everyone on or near the roads to be cautious. During Halloween night in 2018, there were 13 vehicle occupants and two pedestrians killed in drunk-driving crashes.



Wingrove reminds to be alert in residential neighborhoods where there could be trick-or-treaters, noting excited children can move in unpredictable ways. He further urges those participating in Halloween activities to cross streets on sidewalks and paths. Wingrove reminds adults to avoid impaired driving and designate a sober driver or make other plans. Finally, he says motorists need to buckle up – every trip, every time.