Local Communities Among 10 Safest Cities In Michigan For 2026

May 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some local communities are among the 10 safest cities in Michigan.



SafeWise released its 12th annual Safest Cities report, and the following communities made the list:



1. Kinross Township

2. Oakland Township

3. Argentine Township

4. Grosse Ile Township

5. Hamburg Township

6. Brandon Township

7. Lyon Township

8. Milford (pictured)

9. South Lyon

10. Berkley



SafeWise is a “consumer-focused research and review platform dedicated to home safety, security, and digital privacy”.



SafeWise reported that violent crime and property crime rates remain exceptionally low in Michigan's 10 safest cities. 183 cities met the criteria for ranking this year. Of the top ten, three saw year-over-year decreases in both violent crime and property crime: Oakland Township, Argentine Township, and Lyon Township. Argentine Township reported no motor vehicle thefts.



SafeWise said results from its most recent State of Safety survey suggest that crime is decreasing across Michigan. “Residents also said they're less worried about crime compared to last year. However, official FBI crime data shows crime is on the rise in The Great Lakes State’.



A link to the full report is provided.