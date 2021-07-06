Wixom Man Due In Court Next Week On Child Abuse Charges

July 6, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A Wixom man accused of severely injuring his girlfriend’s son is due back in court next week on felony child abuse charges.



25-year-old Ryan Michael McManus is being held in the Oakland County Jail on $100,000 bond after being charged with 1st degree child abuse.



He’s accused of causing multiple broken bones, a lacerated liver and brain injuries that left the 3-year-old boy in his care comatose. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says McManus caused injuries to the boy on May 25th while his biological mother was away at work. The incident happened at the boy’s home in the 500 block of Fisher Street in Highland Township.



Detectives, who were alerted to the abuse by Child Protective Services, met with doctors from the intensive care unit at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. They detailed the extensive injuries to the boy. The Sheriff’s Office says his injuries included eight broken ribs, elbow fractures, laceration to the liver, trauma to the pancreas and kidneys, brain injuries and bruising of the face, back, chest and all extremities in various stages of healing.



Sheriff Michael Bouchard said violent crimes against children are among the most horrific and disturbing things they see and he’s proud of their team’s swift work to hold the suspect accountable for the torture inflicted the child.



McManus was arrested last week at his Wixom residence by members of the Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team.



The boy has since been discharged from the hospital and is living with his biological father.



A probable cause conference for McManus is set for July 14th at 11am before 52nd District Court Judge David Law. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.