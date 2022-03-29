From A Piece of Wood To A Piece of The American Dream

March 29, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com





AJ & Lindsay Rowe had a small two-bed room condo in Novi and have grown into a classic farm house on twenty acres of land. AJ, a US Marine Lance Corporal and an Iraqi war veteran, found a hunk of pallet wood roadside and crafted it into a custom piece of wood-art that he sold on line. That was how Rustic Marine was started. AJ makes custom mantel pieces, quilt holders and his specialty, wood-work-of-art containing a persons writing and signature. The Rowes also have a "She-Shed", a custom arena an where local artists and crafts people can display and their their work. The Rowes have seven kids, transformed a humble beginning into a 'little house on the Hartland Township prairie lifestyle and are living the American Dream. And they always help American Service people transition into a fulfilling life and career.