Russia Releases Retired West Michigan Teacher Imprisoned on Ukraine Mercenary Charges

October 21, 2026

Fox News / news@whmi.com



President Donald Trump secured the release from Russia of a retired teacher from West Michigan, who was locked up on charges of fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.



"Stephen Hubbard, taken four years ago by Russia during the Biden Administration, was just released from prison, at the request of President Donald J. Trump, made directly to President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation last week," according to a Wednesday morning Truth Social post issued by Trump.



"Stephen is on his way back home and will soon be with his family. The United States, out of respect for President Trump, was not required to give anything in return — an unprecedented situation for Russia. There was no ‘swap’ necessary for this release. This major return should have taken place long ago through the Biden Administration, which got nowhere in its negotiations with the Kremlin. Stephen is on his way back home.



"'Welcome home Stephen, it’s great to have you back,'" Trump said, according to the post.



Another Truth Social post issued by Trump added, "Numerous people, who requested that sanctions be immediately imposed on Russia, have called to apologize to President Trump in that they didn’t know that he was negotiating the release of Stephen Hubbard, a truly big and important deal for the U.S. If sanctions would have been placed, certainly those negotiations would have come to a complete and total halt."



The president added in another post, "Biden should have done the Hubbard release long ago! What a difference a President makes!"



Hubbard, who grew up in Big Rapids, was sentenced in 2024 to almost seven years imprisonment. Prosecutors said he had signed a contract with the Ukrainian military after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, and that he fought alongside them until being captured two months later.



U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff told Russian President Vladimir Putin of Hubbard during a Wednesday meeting that "because of you, he's going home to his family."



"He's a 75-year-old man," Witkoff noted of Hubbard, describing Putin as a "humanitarian."



President Trump noted on Tuesday that he had been in communication with Putin about Hubbard.



"I've been talking to President Putin about Mr. Hubbard. I've been talking to him at length. I've asked him to release him," Trump said. "Let's see what happens."



The Associated Press contributed to this report.