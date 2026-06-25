Local Libraries Awarded Grant Funding For Projects

June 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Eight rural libraries in Southeast Michigan – including some locally - were awarded a combined $500,000 in grant funding for projects from The Southeast Michigan Rural Library Grant Program.



Funded through the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, the awarded grants are for specific projects that help libraries innovate as hubs for their communities.



Awarded grants are administered through The Library Network in partnership with Woodlands Library Cooperative and Suburban Library Cooperative. 60 library buildings across seven counties in Southeast Michigan are eligible as rural libraries.





In the first round of applicants, the following libraries applications rose to the top, meeting one or more of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundations interest areas:



• Brighton District Library (top photo) received a grant in the amount of $71,500 to conduct an environmental review and feasibility analysis to evaluate the viability of constructing a trail and boardwalk to connect the library property to the Charles and Albert Parker Families Nature Preserve. Funding will support professional consulting, planning, and engineering service fees.



• Fowlerville District Library received a grant in the amount of $151,000 to transform an undeveloped 1,024-square-foot storage area of the library into a dedicated Teen Center. Grant funds will support renovation and furnishing costs, including construction, flooring, lighting, electrical work, technology, a kitchenette, tables, seating, shelving, computers, and a 3D printer.



• Lyon Township Public Library (bottom) received a grant in the amount of $25,300 to outfit a new Makerspace by purchasing makerspace equipment as well as cabinetry and containers to secure equipment and materials.



• Addison Township Public Library received a grant in the amount of $86,950 to create an outdoor learning and gathering space featuring sensory gardens, flexible outdoor seating with awning and projector, along with accessible spaces for reading, socializing, and community programs.



• Brandon Township Public Library received a grant in the amount of $62,000 to support the installation of a 300-foot StoryWalk trail along the south side of the library property. The project will include a connection to the public sidewalk, landscaping, and installation of 16 Story Walk panels.



• Ellis Library and Reference Center received a grant in the amount of $73,800 to purchase 26 outdoor musical instruments that will be permanently installed on the grounds at 6 rural library locations throughout Monroe County.



• Milan Public Library received a grant in the amount of $12,800 to create a modified space configuration plan to better support early literacy and after school engagement, space, and programming for children and teens.



• Orion Township Public Library received a grant in the amount of $16,650 to update an existing trail and install a StoryWalk by Fall 2026 on its wooded property to promote literacy and outdoor activity engaging families, encouraging early literacy, and connecting the community with nature.





Maura Dewan, vice president of programs and corporate affairs at the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, said “In many rural communities, libraries have built upon their role as hubs for learning, growing into trusted and dynamic spaces where residents can connect with resources, ideas, and one another. We are very proud to support library-led projects that reflect the aspirations and opportunities of the local communities and people they know best.”



Steven K. Bowers, executive director of The Library Network, said “The Library Network is proud to partner with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and help provide funding to libraries with the Rural Library Grant Program. Michigan’s rural libraries provide meaningful services to their communities and with these awards, they can do even more”.



Grant awardees receive funding this summer.



The Rural Library Grant Program scheduled round two of grant submissions later this year.