“Run With The Bear” Returns To Benefit Mott Children's Hospital Families

July 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An event this weekend celebrates courage, community, and hope while helping local families whose children are receiving life-saving care at Mott Children's Hospital.



The Larry Prout Jr. Courage Fund invites the community to the 4th Annual “Run With The Bear” 5K & 1-Mile Run/Walk/Roll this coming Saturday, July 25th at Pinckney High School.



The family-friendly, all-inclusive event raises funds to help children and families receiving care at University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital through the Larry Prout Jr. Courage Fund and the Elise Prout NICU Family Support Fund.



Proceeds from the event assist families whose loved ones are enduring complex medical issues with gas, food, utilities, clothes, emergency auto and home repairs, and many other basic necessities, that become hardships when a family is facing the medical crisis of a loved one.



The race was inspired by Larry Prout Jr., affectionately known as "The Bear". He’s spent his entire life overcoming extraordinary medical challenges. Born with multiple rare and complex conditions, including spina bifida, cloacal exstrophy, short bowel syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other life-threatening complications, Larry has undergone 119 surgeries at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Michigan Medicine, Johns Hopkins, and Boston Children's.



Despite spending much of his life in hospitals, Larry has never stopped believing that his experiences could be used to help others. He is 25-years-old now and remains upbeat and positive, despite still being in and out of the hospital regularly.



His story has inspired a mission of giving back, and over the past five years the Courage Fund has provided more than $300,000 in assistance to over 300 families facing the financial challenges of a child's hospitalization.



Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome at Saturday’s event at Pinckney High School, and each registration helps continue the Prout's mission of supporting families during some of life's most difficult moments.



Larry’s mother Kathy told WHMI they have a new course this year and stressed how grateful they are Pinckney Community Schools and Pinckney Athletics, as this is the fourth year in a row they've partnered with them. She said they have moved the event over to the high school and will start out on the track and then cross over to the Honey Creek Subdivision. The Putnam Township Fire Department, Pinckney Police, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, and EMS will all be on site to help participants cross and keep everyone safe.



The event includes a professionally timed 5K, a 1-mile Run/Walk/Roll, a virtual option, medals, prizes, family activities, and special guests.



The family says “Whether you run, walk, roll, volunteer, or cheer from the sidelines, your participation helps make a difference for families when they need it most”.



If the registration fee is a hardship, free registrations are available. The family said “no one should miss this event because of financial circumstances”.



To register, donate, sponsor, or learn more, visit the provided links.