Permanent Light Pole To Be Installed At Fenton Intersection

March 4, 2019

A new, decorative light pole will be installed at a busy intersection in Fenton where a suspected drunk driver destroyed the original.



A suspected drunk driver struck the traffic light and pole at the intersection of Rounds Drive and Shiawassee Avenue in early July. The intersection was treated as a temporary four-way stop up until the end of August when the Genesee County Road Commission programmed a new, temporary traffic light. Temporary equipment has been in place since that time and the city is now ready to install the permanent, decorative replacement. Suppliers were limited so it took a while to get the replacement. The Tri County Times reports that three bids were obtained for the replacement poles with Dan’s Excavating, the low bidder being recommended at $47,694.69.



Public Works Director Dan Czarnecki said the contractor will need to coordinate with the Genesee County Road Commission, which maintains traffic signal operations for the city. He further noted they have been in contact with the insurance company of the person who damaged the pole for reimbursement. (JM)