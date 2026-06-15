Roundabout Construction Starts Today At Whitmore Lake & Winans Lake Roads

June 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A reminder for motorists and visitors – roundabout construction starts Monday at Whitmore Lake Road and Winans Lake Road in Green Oak Township.



The intersection will be fully closed and the detour is Fieldcrest to Lee Road and then down Rickett Road.



Livingston County Road Commission Director of Engineering Garrett Olson told WHMI the work is just south of the Silver Lake Road roundabouts completed at the US-23 interchange, and the project will help with traffic flow through the area. He said there’s a lot of traffic that goes through the area, and once completed, it will also help at peak times on the weekends when the Legacy Center is really busy.



Olson said it’s anticipated the project should be finished right at the start of September, so about a three-month window for construction.



Olson added they’ve had a lot of work going on in Green Oak Township this year but once they’re done with it all, “it will be much improved in the area and we’re looking forward to it”.



Delays are expected and alternative routes are advised.