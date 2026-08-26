Roundabout Project At Scio Church Road & Zeeb Road Delayed

August 26, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The completion date for a big roundabout project in Lodi and Scio Townships has been pushed back thanks to one lone motorist.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission has delayed reopening the Scio Church Road and Zeeb Road intersection.



Overnight between Tuesday, August 18th and Wednesday, August 19th a motorist deliberately cut the zip ties on safety barricades to bypass the closure. The vehicle drove over freshly poured concrete and destroyed essential load transfer bars.



Some concrete panels must be replaced, which is delaying the completion of the project until the middle of September.



The intersection of Scio Church Road at Zeeb Road remains closed to all traffic.



Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour.



All truck traffic is to follow the detour using Pleasant Lake Road and Wagner Road.