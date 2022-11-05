New Roundabout Open At Winans Lake & Rickett Roads

November 5, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news @whmi.com





A roundabout project has been completed ahead of schedule and opened to traffic Friday in Green Oak Township.



A roundabout was constructed at Winans Lake Road and Rickett Road, near the Legacy Center Sports Complex and US-23. It’s a busy intersection and the work resulted in a complete closure and detours for motorists. A project on Whitmore Lake Road was completed prior to the roundabout work, which started back in August.



Livingston County Road Commission Managing Director Steve Wasylk says the roundabout had a November 15th opening date so the project was completed a little bit ahead of schedule. He tells WHMI with the Legacy Center and all of the development that’s springing up around that area, the new roundabout will keep traffic flowing a lot better through there.



The roughly $1.6 (m) million project cost was split between the Road Commission and Green Oak Township. The work was originally scheduled to take place next year but got moved up to avoid conflicts with the next phase of MDOT’s US-23 Flex Route project.