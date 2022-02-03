Prep Work For Pontiac Trail - N. Territorial Roundabout Set To Begin

February 3, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Preparation work for a new roundabout project is about to begin in Northfield Township.



A single lane roundabout is scheduled to be built at the Pontiac Trail and North Territorial Road intersection. A release from the Washtenaw County Road Commission states over the next 2 months, a contractor will be removing approximately 200 trees of various sizes in the area. This will allow for the alignment of the intersection and allow for required road drainage improvements. All trees are expected to be removed by the end of March, and property owners who will be impacted have been contacted by staff.



Additionally, commuters in the area may see intermittent traffic interruptions as various utility relocations are set to take place this winter and spring. Construction on the roundabout is expected to begin in the summer, with the road commission estimating that it will take 10 to 12 weeks to complete.



Once construction begins, the Pontiac Trail-North Territorial intersection will be closed to all traffic, with a detour posted. Access for residents and property owners will be maintained.



The WCRC plans on holding a virtual information meeting in the spring to provide additional information.