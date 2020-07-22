Roundabout Construction At Pontiac Trail & 7 Mile Progressing

July 22, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Construction is progressing on a roundabout at the intersection of Pontiac Trail and 7 Mile Road in Salem Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission says despite the relatively dry but hot weather window, their contractor continues to make great progress on the project.

A one lane roundabout with curb and gutter is being constructed around the circumference of the roundabout, the splitter and center islands, and the intersection itself. A crosswalk will also be built on the east leg as requested by property owners and street lighting will be installed. The Road Commission says the concrete curb and gutter were poured last week. Once the concrete cures, crews will pour concrete inside the center island and splitter islands. The contractor is also grading the area in preparation for asphalt paving.



Detours remain in effect. The intersection project is expected to be completed in mid-August. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.