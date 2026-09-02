New Roundabout Open At Whitmore Lake & Winans Lake Roads

September 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The days of lengthy detours are over for some motorists in the Green Oak Township area.



The Livingston County Road Commission announced this afternoon that the new roundabout at Whitmore Lake Road and Winans Lake Road is now open.



Green Oak Police advise that there are still a number of signs around the area but the roundabout is open.



The Department reminds “Slow down, look left, yield to whoever is in the circle, it’s that easy!”



The intersection has been closed to all traffic since mid-June.



Photos: Green Oak Township Police