Roundabout Project At Golf Club/Eager Road Intersection

April 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another roundabout construction project coming in Oceola Township.



The Livingston County Road Commission will be constructing a single lane roundabout at the intersection of Golf Club and Eager Road.



The intersection will be closed to thru-traffic during the project.



Director of Engineering Garrett Olson told WHMI the goal is to help alleviate congestion, and improve safety and traffic flow in the area.



Work is expected to be underway this summer through early fall.



Olson said they’re still finalizing details for an official start date but it will likely be June or July, potentially after the 4th of July.



Detours will consist of utilizing Latson Road, M-59, and Grand River to the south depending on a person’s direction of travel.



Olson noted there’s a pretty significant amount of traffic that goes through the area and consistent back-ups, so the project involves a combination of safety and capacity improvements.



Olson reminds people to please drive safely and slowly through construction zones, and keep an eye out for workers and flaggers.



While the Road Commission is handling this project – a separate larger roundabout project at the intersection of Latson Road and M-59 is solely under MDOT jurisdiction. A link to that project page is provided.