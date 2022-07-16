Road Commission: Roundabout Project "Stormin' Along"

July 16, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A roundabout project is said to be “stomin’ along”.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission says more progress is happening every week on the new roundabout at the intersection of Pontiac Trail and North Territorial Road in Salem Township. This past week, the contractor began installing storm sewers and AT&T continued with relocation efforts.



The intersection remains closed to all thru-traffic. Access for those who live on Dutch Hill Drive and those traveling to businesses located at the intersection will be provided but the Commission stresses that no traffic will be allowed to traverse the intersection itself.



Law enforcement is issuing tickets to those who attempt to violate the closure. Motorists are asked to follow the posted detour or take an alternate route.



A link to the project page is provided.