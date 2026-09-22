Roundabout in Green Oak Twp Tops Livingston's Most Dangerous Intersections in '25

September 22, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Auto Law is out with its list of most dangerous intersections.



According to Michigan State Police crash data for 2025, the roundabout at Lee road and Whitmore Lake Road in Green Oak Township was Livingston County's most dangerous intersection last year, with 82 total crashes and two injuries.



It ranked 11th most dangerous statewide.



Here's the top 10 most dangerous roads in Livingston County:



1. LEE RD @ WHITMORE LAKE RD (WEST ROUNDABOUT), Green Oak Township, 82 Total Crashes, 2 Injuries (Roundabout)



2. GRAND RIVER AVE @ I 96, Brighton, 35 Total Crashes, 1 Injury



3. HIGHLAND RD @ US 23, Hartland Township, 30 Total Crashes, 1 Injury



4. GRAND RIVER AVE @ S LATSON RD, Genoa Township, 27 Total Crashes, 5 Injuries



5. CHALLIS RD N @ CINEMA DR, Brighton, 27 Total Crashes, 0 Injuries



6. N US 23 @ LEE RD, Green Oak Township, 25 Total Crashes, 18 Injuries (Roundabout)



7. HIGHLAND RD @ N OLD US 23, Hartland Township, 23 Total Crashes, 0 Injuries



8. HIGHLAND RD @ N MICHIGAN AVE E, Howell, 21 Total Crashes, 3 Injuries



9. GRAND RIVER AVE @ N MICHIGAN AVE E, Howell, 17 Total Crashes, 5 Injuries



10. GRAND RIVER AVE @ WHITMORE LAKE RD, Brighton Township, 17 Total Crashes, 3 Injuries



More information is linked below.