Roundabout Planned At Winans Lake & Rickett Road

August 16, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Plans are moving forward for another roundabout to be constructed in Green Oak Township.



In 2018, Green Oak Township in cooperation with the Livingston County Road Commission and MDOT completed a comprehensive traffic study for the area surrounding the US-23 and Silver Lake Road interchange. That included a review of the intersection of Winans Lake Road and Rickett Road. The study determined that a single-lane roundabout is the best long-term traffic control alternative at the intersection.



Green Oak Township is said to have secured funds to construct a roundabout at the intersection with an understanding that the Livingston County Road Commission would be responsible for roundabout design and administration of the project.



Managing Director Steve Wasylk told WHMI that the Road Commission board met recently and approved a design proposal from Tetra-Tech, which was the low bidder. He said construction is anticipated in 2023.



A memo states the involved parties agreed that it would be best to construct the Winans Lake and Rickett roundabout in 2023, prior to the roundabouts that are being planned by MDOT at the US-23 and Silver Lake Road interchange in 2024/2025.



More information about the project is available in the attached Road Commission board packet.